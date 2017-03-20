Memorial planned for K-9 officer Rooster

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they will hold a memorial service honoring K-9 officer Rooster.

The memorial will be held Friday, March 31 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

City Hall is located at 455 N. Main in Wichita. The service is open to members of the community and all first responders.

For more details, donations, or other information, please contact the WPD Chief’s office at 316-268-4158.

