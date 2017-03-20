Lyons man sentenced for child sex crimes

James Cory Pearsall (Courtesy: KBI)

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lyons man was sentenced Monday to nearly 20 years in prison for a sex crime against a child.

James Cory Pearsall, 66, was sentenced in Rice County District Court by Judge Ron Svaty to 234 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Pearsall pleaded guilty in November 2016 to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. The conviction stemmed from a crime that occurred between June and August of 2015.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Lyons Police Department.

