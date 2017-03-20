Teen dead after shooting in north Wichita Sunday night

KSNW Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a fatal shooting late Sunday night. It happened in the 1900 block of East Looman Street in north Wichita around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Police had not identified a suspect.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

