5:30AM It’s a very mild start to the morning with temps in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Not a bad way to start out a March morning. Today the winds will still be a bit breezy but not nearly as strong as they were yesterday. There are some slightly cooler temps in NW KS this morning but even those are pretty mild for the season. And you’ll notice that statewide the winds are much lighter.

5:00AM Spring is just a few minutes away, but today will feel like summer. The Vernal Equinox is 5:29AM.