Garden City boy in hospital after being left in hot car

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after being left in a hot car on Sunday.

Garden City police said a family of six went to church around 1 p.m. Sunday, and during the ride, the little boy fell asleep.

In the process of taking the kids to Sunday school and then sitting through the service, both parents thought the other parent had taken the child from the car.

When the 2-year-old boy didn’t come out of Sunday school with the other kids, the parents began looking for him. They found him in their car unresponsive. He is now at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures in Garden City reached 92 degrees.

Police said the investigation is still active.

