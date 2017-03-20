Dry conditions hurting Kansas winter wheat crop

Kansas wheat (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The latest snapshot of Kansas crop conditions shows the lack of rain is hurting the state’s winter wheat crop.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that remained dry with limited precipitation in a few eastern counties this past week.

The agency says 24 percent of the wheat crop is in poor to very poor condition in the state. About 38 percent is rated as fair while 36 percent is in good and 2 percent is in excellent condition.

About 10 percent of the state’s wheat crop has now jointed. That is well behind the 18 percent at this time last year, but near the five-year average.

Calving was 64 complete across the state, while lambing progress was at 78 percent finished.

