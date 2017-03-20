3-year-old twins dead after wandering into Missouri pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Three-year-old twins are dead after apparently wandering into a pond in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports the twins’ father woke up Monday morning and realized the twins, a son and daughter, were missing from their Platte County home.

County Undersheriff Maj. Erik Holland says both toddlers were found in the pond. The girl was found first and was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. Responders did not immediately see the boy until a dive team arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holland says authorities are investigating but don’t have information that indicates anything other than an accident.

The private pond sits behind a few houses, including the one where the children lived.

The newspaper reports the father called 911 twice. Neighbors also called.