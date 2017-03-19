Woman, 2 children killed in 4-vehicle crash in Oklahoma

By Published:

WELLSTON, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two children and a woman have been killed in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 44 between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

An OHP report says 50-year-old Linda Irie of Norman, a 9-year-old Norman girl, and a 5-year-old Norman girl died Saturday when the sport utility vehicle they were in was involved in the crash near Wellston. The names of the two girls were not released.

The report says all four vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when they crashed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Details of the collision were not released, but eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for more than 3½ hours because of the crash.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s