Woman, 2 children killed in 4-vehicle crash in Oklahoma

WELLSTON, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two children and a woman have been killed in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 44 between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

An OHP report says 50-year-old Linda Irie of Norman, a 9-year-old Norman girl, and a 5-year-old Norman girl died Saturday when the sport utility vehicle they were in was involved in the crash near Wellston. The names of the two girls were not released.

The report says all four vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when they crashed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Details of the collision were not released, but eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for more than 3½ hours because of the crash.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.