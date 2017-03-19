Wichita State falls to Kentucky

(AP) – Kentucky’s freshmen came up big in the end Sunday. Freshmen made big defensive plays to help Kentucky hold on for a 65-62 victory over Wichita State in the South Region on Sunday.

Malik Monk also made the final two free throws, forcing Wichita State to take a 3-pointer before the buzzer. But Landry Shamet’s shot was blocked.

The Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16 in Memphis. Wildcats coach John Calipari coached Memphis – even leading the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament final in 2008 – before leaving for Kentucky.