Wichita State falls to Kentucky

Kentucky's Bam Adebayo, left, heads to the basket as Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) defends during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP) – Kentucky’s freshmen came up big in the end Sunday. Freshmen made big defensive plays to help Kentucky hold on for a 65-62 victory over Wichita State in the South Region on Sunday.

Malik Monk also made the final two free throws, forcing Wichita State to take a 3-pointer before the buzzer. But Landry Shamet’s shot was blocked.

The Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16 in Memphis. Wildcats coach John Calipari coached Memphis – even leading the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament final in 2008 – before leaving for Kentucky.

