WICHITA, Ks. (KSNW) Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Oliver and Looman, just off 21st Street.

Police say the victim was unresponsive when he was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

So, far police have not released the victim’s age, or any information regarding the shooting.