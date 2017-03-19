On the road with the Jayhawks: KSN sight sees in Tulsa

TULSA (KSNW) – – Thousands of Kansas Jayhawk fans are packing into the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma this afternoon.

Fans hoping their number one seeded Jayhawks can get a win against the number nine seed Michigan State Spartans.

A win would send KU to the Sweet-16 next week in Kansas City.

Fans have been talking about all the interesting sights there are in Tulsa all week long.

So KSN decided to venture out and see some of the more unique places in the city.

The first stop was The Boxyard.

This is a shopping center that consists of 39 shipping containers that were transformed into local shops.

The boxcars had previously traveled the globe for the past 10 years.

Just down the street, is the famed Brady Theater.

The theater was built in 1914 and seats 2,800 people.

The building was also used as a detention center during the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot.

It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One place that seems to draw quite a crowd is the Center of the Universe.

It is a little spot located near the Tulsa Train Depot.

If you stand in the middle of the circle and speak loud enough, the sound is echoed back several times louder than it was made.

Mike Ward, a Jayhawk fan from El Dorado came to the game with his wife and son today.

He says Tulsa has served as not only a great place to see KU play, but also a great place to stay entertained.

“From a KU fan perspective, It is perfect to drive to Tulsa, and hopefully on to Kansas City next weekend,” said Ward.

Ward and his family say they hope Wichita takes some notes from how Tulsa hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, since they will be doing the same next year.