Neighbors react to suspect, K-9 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For south Wichita resident, Alan, hearing a commotion next door on Saturday night spurred several questions, considering he thought the mobile home next door to him was empty.

Alan, who did not want his last name shared, lives next door to the mobile home where a suspect and a K-9 officer were shot and killed Saturday night at Lamplighter mobile home park. He recalls hearing five or six gunshots after dark.

“The flashlights and the headlights from all the cop cars was on that house. It just seems kind of weird that, since I didn’t think anybody lived in there,” Alan said.

Alan recalls seeing flashlights inside the next door mobile home on Friday. That was the first time he can remember seeing someone there. He describes a male in his last 20’s or early 30’s, though Wichita Police Department have yet to release the name or information of that suspect who was shot and killed after killing a WPD K-9 officer.

According to a press release from WPD Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, “Upon arrival, the officers located the female victim outside of the residence. The female told officers the suspect was armed with a gun and threatened to kill her. Officers began to set up a perimeter around the home and were attempting to make phone contact with the suspect when he exited the home. The suspect walked towards officers and ignored police orders. The suspect did not comply with the officers orders and walked back towards the house. Officers observed a handgun in the suspect’s waistband. A K-9 officer released his police dog in attempt to prevent the suspect from getting back into the house. The police K-9 held the suspects leg before he entered the home. Officers saw the suspect draw a gun from his waistband as he turned back toward them and one officer fired his weapon at the suspect. A second officer saw a muzzle flash from the suspect’s gun in the direction of the officers, at which time the second officer fired his weapon as well.”

Other neighbors say it’s typically a quiet neighborhood and no one causes too much trouble, making Saturday night a bizarre event.