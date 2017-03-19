Kentucky Ends Wichita State’s Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Wichita State’s 2017 NCAA Tournament run came to an end Sunday afternoon in the second round after Landry Shamet‘s game-tying three-point attempt was blocked allowing Kentucky to escape with a 65-62 win.

The loss ends Wichita State’s season at 31-5 and snaps the Shockers’ 16 game winning streak. The 31 wins are the second most in school history. Kentucky (31-5) advances to the Sweet 16 in Memphis, Tenn.

Shamet led all scorers with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. It marked his third 20-plus point effort on the season.