Kansas Defeats Michigan State

TULSA, Okla. – No. 1 seed Kansas staved off the madness of March through 11 first-half lead changes and broke away late from No. 9 seed Michigan State for a 90-70 victory to advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen® on Sunday at BOK Arena.

The Jayhawks reach 30 wins and advance to the round of 16 for the second-straight season behind two 20-point efforts from Frank Mason III (20 points) and Josh Jackson (23). Mason added a team-high five assists with no turnovers.

“Obviously, you know, the final margin didn’t dictate what a hard game it was,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said after advancing to his 12th Sweet 16. “I thought both teams tried real hard – I thought we tried too hard at times. Shot selection wasn’t great. But when they cut it to one, that’s when we played our best ball. And that was fun to see and certainly it was good to see our guys get in a nice rhythm.”

