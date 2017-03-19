Kansas Jayhawks beat Michigan State

Kansas players Frank Mason III (0), Lagerald Vick, Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) and Josh Jackson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Kansas defeated TCU 87-68. The Jayhawks clinched at least a tie for their 13th straight Big 12 title. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Josh Jackson scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half to help Kansas pull away late and reach the Sweet 16 for a second straight year with a 90-70 victory over Michigan State on Sunday.

Frank Mason III added 20 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks (30-4), who have advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in nine of coach Bill Self’s 14 seasons.

Devonte’ Graham added 18 points and Landen Lucas had 10 for the Jayhawks, who shot 53.1 percent (34 of 64) in the win.

Miles Bridges scored 22 points to lead Michigan State (20-15) despite leaving briefly in the first half with an injury. Nick Ward also finished in double figures with 13 points and Joshua Langford had 10 for the Spartans.

