WPD: Suspect killed by police after shooting, killing K-9 officer

By Published: Updated:
WPD K-9 Officer, Rooster, was shot and killed by a suspect as police responded to a disturbance call in South Wichita. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Dept.)

WICHITA, Kan. KSNW – A suspect has been shot and killed by Wichita police after officers say the suspect shot and killed a K-9 officer.

According to a WPD spokesperson, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon at the Lamplighter mobile home park in the 2300 block of East MacArthur.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect in the disturbance came out of the home before turning around and trying to go back inside. Officers say the suspect had a firearm.

WPD says a suspect shot a K-9 officer at a disturbance call. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect

That’s when police say they released a WPD K-9 officer. When the dog approached the suspect, police say the suspect shot and killed the dog. Officers returned fire, injuring the suspect. The suspect was transported for injuries and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We are all definitely mourning the loss of one of our own tonight,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “No human officers were injured so thank goodness, and the suspect was unfortunately shot and pronounced as well.”

The original victim of the disturbance has been contacted and is speaking with investigators at this time.

Wichita police posted on their Facebook page that the K-9 officer injured was named Rooster and had served as an officer with WPD for 5 years.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and will continue to interview neighbors to see what they know about the disturbance.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s