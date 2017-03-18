WPD: Suspect killed by police after shooting, killing K-9 officer

WICHITA, Kan. KSNW – A suspect has been shot and killed by Wichita police after officers say the suspect shot and killed a K-9 officer.

According to a WPD spokesperson, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon at the Lamplighter mobile home park in the 2300 block of East MacArthur.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect in the disturbance came out of the home before turning around and trying to go back inside. Officers say the suspect had a firearm.

That’s when police say they released a WPD K-9 officer. When the dog approached the suspect, police say the suspect shot and killed the dog. Officers returned fire, injuring the suspect. The suspect was transported for injuries and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We are all definitely mourning the loss of one of our own tonight,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “No human officers were injured so thank goodness, and the suspect was unfortunately shot and pronounced as well.”

The original victim of the disturbance has been contacted and is speaking with investigators at this time.

Wichita police posted on their Facebook page that the K-9 officer injured was named Rooster and had served as an officer with WPD for 5 years.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and will continue to interview neighbors to see what they know about the disturbance.