Wichita State Ready for Kentucky

Three years ago, Wichita State played Kentucky in the second round. Shockers the one seed, wildcats the eight. UK upset WSU, ending the shockers’ perfect season. Three years later. The roles are reversed. Kentucky is the higher seed, facing 10 seed Wichita State. The shockers say they’re motivated.

“Huge chip on our shoulder. We got so much better as the season went on and now we feel like we can go as far as we take this thing. We all going to do whatever it takes to win. No matter if we go 0-30 or 2-15 for 3, we’re going to fight. And we’re going to fight hard to win the game, ” said forward Markis McDuffie.