Wichita Police K-9 unit dog and suspect dead in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. KSNW – A suspect has been shot and killed by Wichita police after officers say the suspect shot and killed a K-9 officer.

According to a WPD spokesperson, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon at the Lamplighter mobile home park in the 2300 block of East MacArthur.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect in the disturbance exited the home before turning around and trying to re-enter the home. Officers say the suspect had a firearm.

Police released a WPD K-9 officer dog when the suspect shot and killed the dog. Officers returned fire, injuring the suspect. The suspect was transported for injuries and later pronounced dead.

The original victim of the disturbance has been contacted and is speaking with investigators at this time.