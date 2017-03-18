Update: Boy killed in accident Saturday identified

Related Coverage Vigil held for two boys hit by car over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has learned the identify of an 11-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car Saturday night. Wichita police said it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 13th Street North.

A 24-year-old woman was driving westbound when two 11-year-old boys ran across the street and were struck.

On Tuesday, the family identified the boy as Alvin Gunter. The other boy, identified as Hayden Williams, is in stable condition.

KSN talked to Alvin’s family. His mother Eliza said when she got the call, she didn’t believe it.

“I had talked to a friend of mine first, and he was like, ‘Liza your son’s been hit by a car,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, stop playing.’ I hung the phone up.”

Eliza called Alvin and his phone went straight to voicemail. Then, she received another call.

“I answered the phone, and she said, ‘Liza get to 13th and Hillside your babies been hit. He’s not breathing.'”

Eliza rushed to the scene immediately.

“I was just like, ‘Where is my baby?’ I’m looking down the street. His shoes are there, and he was gone.”

But her other son, Alvin’s older brother, Jesse, was there and saw everything.

“It hit him so hard that he just started flying,” he said. “When we ran over to them, all my brother could say was Jesse help me.”

The 24-year-old woman who was involved in the accident called police.

“Now, that my baby is gone, I know it bothers her even more. My heart goes out to her, and I don’t hold nothing against her,” Eliza added.

As for the family, they just want everyone to remember Alvin for his energy and care.

“He was a compassionate kid,” Eliza said. “He’s always worried about somebody else.”

“He played two sports with me,” said Jesse. “He played football basketball, and we used to play hide-and-go-seek.”

Police are still investigating the case. All the information will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

