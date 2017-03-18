Illinois says its hired Brad Underwood as coach

(AP) – The University of Illinois says it hired Brad Underwood as its men’s basketball coach, a day after Underwood’s Oklahoma State team lost to Michigan on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

“I am excited to welcome Brad Underwood, his wife Susan, and their three children to the Fighting Illini family,” Illini Athletic Josh Whitman said in a statement. “In searching for a new coach, we were looking for a proven winner who would build upon our proud tradition while developing an unmistakable identity for Illinois Basketball.