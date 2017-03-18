4 Kansas City men face kidnapping, gun charges

Gavel (KSN News)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two brothers and two other Kansas City, Missouri, men are accused of abducting two people.

Federal prosecutors charged 30-year-old Jeremy Dobson, 25-year-old Joshua Dobson, 25-year-old Courtney Devero and 21-year-old Justin Watson with one count each of kidnapping and using a firearm during a violent crime.

Court documents allege a man and woman were tied to a pole in a Kansas City home’s basement on March 10, held at gunpoint and beaten by the kidnappers.

Authorities say the woman later was left at a hospital and the male victim was driven by some of the suspects across Kansas and eventually was left tied up in a field near Russell. That victim managed to break free from his bindings and summon police.

Online court records don’t show if the defendants have attorneys.

