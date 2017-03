WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Two kids are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Wichita.

Wichita dispatchers say it happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 13th Street and Erie.

Witnesses say two boys were hit by a vehicle.

KSN is on the scene of the incident and will bring you the latest during our newscasts and online.