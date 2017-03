INDIANAPOLIS – Behind a stout defensive performance No. 10 Wichita State held off No. 7 Dayton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 64-58.

The Shockers advance to the second round where they will play Kentucky.

With the win, Wichita State (31-4) is one of only five schools (Gonzaga, Kansas, North Carolina and Oregon) to have won an NCAA Tournament game in each of the last five tournaments.