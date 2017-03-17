University of Kansas reports 2 percent increase in crimes

By Published:
KU Campus (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas says reported crimes increased 2 percent from 2015 to 2016, led by an increase in theft and criminal damage to property cases.

Annual crime statistics from the university’s Office of Public Safety show officers handled 770 criminal cases in 2016, up from 757 in 2015.

The Lawrence Journal World reports theft reports jumped to 213 from 175, while criminal damage cases increased to 128 from 90.

Drug-related offenses, which reached a 10-year-high in 2015, with 186 reports, dropped to 143 reports last year.

Five sex offenses, including three rapes, were reported in 2016, up from four in 2015.

The crime statistics released include only crimes reported to Kansas police. A more comprehensive federal report released each fall includes offenses on or near the campus.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s