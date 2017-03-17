Teachers in Andover receive grants totaling more than $80,000

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – It was an exciting day for Andover schools on Thursday after more than $80,000 in grants were hand delivered to dozens of teachers.

Each year, the Andover Advantage Foundation takes requests from Andover teachers for classroom tools that are outside the usual budget.

“We actually go around to the schools. The teachers do not know we’re coming so we surprise them in their classrooms, pull them out of their classrooms and award them the grant,” said Rick Bloom, Andover Advantage Foundation President.

KSN was able to tag along to see some of the teacher reactions. They were excited.

“I asked for a magazine that gives a lot of background information for our Holocaust unit before our students read the book ‘Nights’, and I got that so it’ll affect about 230 students a year, very awesome,” said Anna Mitchell, 8th grade language arts teacher.

“I asked for a breakout EDU. It’s a fun way to engage the students and learning and they have puzzles to figure out,” said Kelly Helmber, 8th grade social studies.

Other teachers were awarded grants for VR goggles so, they could take students on virtual reality field trips.

In all, over the past 20 years, Andover Advantage Foundation has awarded the district more than a million dollars in grants.

