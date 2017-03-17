Suspect steals car from Wichita dealership during test drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a car was stolen from Steven Mitsubishi. It happened Thursday around 1 p.m.

A 45-year-old woman, an employee at the dealership, told police that a man was looking at cars, and they went for a test drive.

When they stopped at a parking lot in the 7300 block of East Kellogg to switch drivers, the man tripped her and stole the car.

The car was a 2012 gray Maxima with dealer tag D232AK. There were no injuries.

The suspect is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and a star tattoo on his left neck. If you have any information about the crime, call police or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

