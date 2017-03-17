Shockers knock off Dayton to advance in NCAA tourney

By Published: Updated:
WSU Shockers Logo 16:9

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers men’s basketball team is still unbeaten since mid-January.

The 10th-seeded Shockers won their 16th in a row Friday night — the second-longest streak in school history — by clamping down on defense and swatting away shots down the stretch in a 64-58 victory over Dayton.

Wichita State blocked eight shots and held the seventh-seeded Flyers to a season-low 31 percent from the field.

Zach Brown’s 3-pointer put Wichita State up 51-45 with 5:38 left, the biggest lead by either team up to that point, and Dayton never threatened again.

Point guard Scoochie Smith had 25 points for Dayton.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s