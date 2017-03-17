Shockers knock off Dayton to advance in NCAA tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers men’s basketball team is still unbeaten since mid-January.

The 10th-seeded Shockers won their 16th in a row Friday night — the second-longest streak in school history — by clamping down on defense and swatting away shots down the stretch in a 64-58 victory over Dayton.

Wichita State blocked eight shots and held the seventh-seeded Flyers to a season-low 31 percent from the field.

Zach Brown’s 3-pointer put Wichita State up 51-45 with 5:38 left, the biggest lead by either team up to that point, and Dayton never threatened again.

Point guard Scoochie Smith had 25 points for Dayton.