Two men robbed at northeast Wichita restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after two men were robbed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant. It happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. at 17th and Hillside.

Two 22-year-old men tell police they were approached by two suspects. One was armed and demanded property.

One suspect took a wallet and phone. The suspects left on foot heading in an unknown direction.

Both suspects are around 5 feet 3 inches tall and were wearing black shorts. One had a white shirt. The other had a blue sweatshirt.

If you know anything about the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.