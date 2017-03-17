Local landscaping contractor sentenced for fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local landscaping contractor was sentenced to five years of probation for defrauding homeowners in Maize, Bel Aire and Wichita.

James Arnold, 44, owner of Premier Lawn Care LLC, was convicted by a jury in January of four counts of theft for taking money and not doing the work on landscaping and sprinkler projects.

Arnold was ordered to repay $8,781.54 to the homeowners. A judge told Arnold Thursday that he could serve two years in prison if he violates probation. The judge ordered Arnold to obtain employment within the next 45 days and make mandatory payments on the restitution for the next five years. The judge told Arnold that he could be released from probation early if he paid all the victims in full before the end of the probationary period.

