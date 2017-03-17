Kansans safely dispose of 40 tons of personal documents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans safely disposed of more than 40 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week, March 5-11, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

“The outstanding turnout at our free document destruction events shows that Kansans recognize the importance of keeping their personal information secure,” Schmidt said. “The documents dropped off have now been safely destroyed and are out of the reach of identity thieves.

More than 1,500 Kansans dropped off 80,062 pounds of documents at 10 locations across the state.

The document destruction program was made possible through partnerships with Underground Vaults and Storage, Stacks Secure Records, Westar Energy and the Better Business Bureau.

Kansas consumers can find more information about protecting themselves from identity theft and other scams at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

