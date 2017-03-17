Jayhawk fans get quizzed about UC Davis

TULSA (KSNW) – – We are less than 24 hours away from the #1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks tipping off against the #16 seed, UC Davis Aggies.

The Jayhawks first round match up is a team that the fans aren’t too familiar with.

During KU’s open practice on Wednesday, KSN asked fans a slew of questions about the Jayhawks first opponent.

Dominick Griggs is a KU fan from Tulsa.

Griggs admitted that he wasn’t even sure what state the Aggies were from.

“Are they from Carolina or California? I have no idea,” said Griggs.

To be fair to the Jayhawk fans, UC Davis isn’t a household name at the NCAA Tournament.

Steve Carvajal is a KU fan from Springfield, Missouri.

KSN asked Carvajal what the mascot was UC Davis.

“You know I don’t remember,” said Carvajal.

While Carvajal had trouble pinpointing what the schools mascot was, lifelong KU fan Karen Heeb did know the history behind UC Davis’s mascot.

” It’s named after a stallion that they had that they bred there for 10 years,” said Heeb.

When we asked Heeb and her friend Jayne Polcyn what the name was, they simply said the big blue horse, and not Aggies.

KSN also asked Heeb and Polycn, who coaches the Aggies?

“I have no idea,” said Polcyn.

“I don’t know,” added Heeb.

While those KU fans were stumped, fans like Carvajal were quick to answer.

“Is it Jim Les? It is Jim Les, I watched Jim Les growing up,” said Carvajal.

The hardest question of all though had to be, how many times has UC Davis played in the NCAA Tournament?

“None,” said Polcyn.

“I’m going to guess one,” added Heeb.

Others, like Griggs, had a little more faith in the Aggies.

” I’m going to guess this is, I think they’ve made it like five times,” said Griggs.

The Jayhawks and Aggies are set to tip-off at the BOK Center in Tulsa Friday night.

The game is set for 5:50 p.m.