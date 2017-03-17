Get it Right, National Media: It’s Wichita State

By Published:
(KSN graphic)

Wichita State basketball has made national news over the last several weeks because of two things. One, it’s low seed in the tournament. Two, a possible move to a more competitive conference, like the American. When I hear national broadcasters and writers refer to the shockers, they sometimes say Wichita. Not Wichita State, but Wichita.

The last time I checked, the university’s name is Wichita State. Now I’ll be the first one to admit. I’m not from Kansas. I’ve only lived in the Sunflower State for two and a half months. But I’ve never heard local print or broadcast media refer to the shockers as just, “Wichita.” So why does the national media do it?

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s