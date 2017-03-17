Get it Right, National Media: It’s Wichita State

Wichita State basketball has made national news over the last several weeks because of two things. One, it’s low seed in the tournament. Two, a possible move to a more competitive conference, like the American. When I hear national broadcasters and writers refer to the shockers, they sometimes say Wichita. Not Wichita State, but Wichita.

The last time I checked, the university’s name is Wichita State. Now I’ll be the first one to admit. I’m not from Kansas. I’ve only lived in the Sunflower State for two and a half months. But I’ve never heard local print or broadcast media refer to the shockers as just, “Wichita.” So why does the national media do it?