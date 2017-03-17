Frozen pizza recalled over listeria fears

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A company that makes pizza for Walmart is recalling approximately 21,220 pounds of frozen product that may be contaminated with listeria.

The supreme frozen pizza item was produced on Feb. 23, 2017. The following product is subject to recall: [View Labels ]

50.6-oz. corrugated box containing 1 shrink wrapped 16” pizza labeled as “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza,” with lot code 20547.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1821” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail distribution centers in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine sampling by the firm. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

