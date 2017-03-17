Colorado woman dies in crash near Liberal

KSN-TV Published:

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A two-vehicle crash near Liberal left a Colorado woman dead early Friday. The crash occurred about three-and-one-half miles north of Liberal on U.S. Highway 83.

KHP troopers say a 1991 Mercury Cougar driven by 29-year-old Natosha Michelle Garcia was southbound on Highway 83 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by a man from Oklahoma. The Cougar then came to rest in the southbound lane facing east. The tractor-trailer jack-knifed and came to rest in the northbound lane.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.  The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said the driver of the Cougar was not wearing her seat belt.

