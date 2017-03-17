Candidates for 4th District meet at forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Candidates for the 4th District of Kansas met Thursday to answer voter’s questions. The forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and Women for Kansas.

Two of the three candidates took the stage, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold. The two men talked about everything from keeping jobs in America to budget cuts.

“We need to look at areas where we can get that funding back and that starts with large corporations and making sure they’re paying their fair share of taxes,” said James Thompson, Democratic Party candidate.

“We need to start with defense. We need to start with a lot of other issues. We have a lot of bigger fish to fry than the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Chris Rockhold, Libertarian Party candidate.

Republican Party candidate Ron Estes was not at Thursday’s forum because he had to attend KPERS board meetings.

His campaign released a statement saying, “Women for Kansas is undoubtedly a group with a far left agenda. It’s clear they would in no way be a neutral host.”

