Bars cashing in on NCAA tournament, St. Patrick’s Day revelry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday is a big day for Kansans for two reasons: the WSU Shockers, Kansas Jayhawks and K-State Wildcats all have their opening games in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And, it’s St. Patrick’s Day, a day when many people celebrate their Irish heritage or claim they’re Irish.

Both of those events mean there are a lot of people celebrating in bars and clubs in Kansas, and in Wichita many who are partying flocked to the Old Town entertainment district.

To put things into perspective, shortly after 10:45 Friday morning people were already at Old Town bars decked out in their team’s swag and claiming their seats. That means with all the events surrounding Friday afternoon and evening, bartenders were working hard to make sure things go smoothly. Bar owners said they’re hoping to cash in on the crowds and keep the excitement contained

The owner of Heroes in Old Town was encouraging people to be safe while they had a good time.

“Hopefully, people know better and have some common sense,” said Wesley Wallace. “It is just a game at the end of the day. Trust me, I want my team just to win as much as the next guy, but hopefully people handle themselves in a professional manner.”