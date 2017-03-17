3 face more federal charges in alleged Kansas bomb plot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Three Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the state are facing a second federal conspiracy count.

A revised indictment returned Thursday in Wichita against Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen of plotting for months last year to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimate” Somalis who lived at a Garden City apartment complex.

While now accusing Wright of lying to the FBI, the new indictment again charges the trio with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Allen and Stein also remain accused of gun charges.

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants were part of The Crusaders militia group and planned the truck-bomb attack on the apartment building, which also contained a mosque, for the day after the Nov. 8 election.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

