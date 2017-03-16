Yesenia Sesmas in court this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of killing a Wichita mother and stealing her child will be in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Yesenia Sesmas was extradited from Texas last month, where officials say they found Baby Sofia with her three days after the infant was kidnapped in Wichita.

She’s charged with killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment in November. She then allegedly took the woman’s daughter, Sofia, who was six days old at the time. Sesmas and the baby were found two days later in a Dallas home.

The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

