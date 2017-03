Wichita State basketball has won 15 straight games. Shockers trying to make it 16 when they take on Dayton Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

WSU’s seniors got a hold of KSN’s microphone, and had a little fun reliving the past, and what’s to come in 2017. Tipoff between the Shockers and Flyers set for 6:10pm on Friday night. Winner plays the winner of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky.