Wichita man wins big money on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitan Derek Aalders won big money Wednesday night on the “Wheel of Fortune”. Aalders raked in just over $63,000. Aalders is a used car salesman and a standup comic by night.

Aalders told KEYN radio this morning he plans to buy a 2016 World Series baseball. Aalders is a Chicago Cubs fan.

Derby’s Bob Stuhlsatz won roughly $23,000 in February, and earlier this month, Wichitan Jesus Castillo won $14,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.