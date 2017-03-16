Shockers, fans ready for Friday night NCAA tip-off

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers may not play until Friday in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but fans are already starting to flock into Indianapolis.

As the tip-off between WSU and Dayton gets closer, more and more Shocker fans are popping up around the city’s downtown area. In addition to the many teams in town for the tournament, the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships is also underway in Indy, too.

Shocker fans are making their presence known, often interacting with other Wichita State fans and sending a message that, even though WSU might not be the biggest name in town, both the team and the fans think otherwise.

While some in Indy wish the game could start sooner, Shocker fans know when the 6:10 p.m. Central Time tip-off happens, every member of the Shocker Nation will be ready to start cheering.

“It’s awesome, it’s an awesome experience,” said WSU Senior Wyatt Vieux. “It’s a really unique experience being able to be in the band and to be able to travel with the team, with the alumni, with the coaching staff. I feel very blessed to be here being my senior year. I’m kind of taking it real slow and making sure I get the best experience that I can.”

Wichita resident John Markwell is ready for the game.

“We’re ready to go,” said Markwell. This is going to be a big year. I think we might make a good, long run.”

And Shocker fan Holle McQuitte, a senior at WSU, has a good feeling about the Shockers in this year’s tournament.

“I’m just excited for the boys,” McQuitte said. “They’re underrated right now. Everybody’s talking about it, but we’re going to prove people wrong so I’m really excited about that.”