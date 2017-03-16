Shocker fans arrive in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNW) – Just over 24 hours to go until the Wichita State Shockers face off against Dayton in Indianapolis, and with tip-off getting closer and closer, the amount of black and yellow in Indy is only getting higher and higher.

Even with temperatures hovering around freezing, Shockers headed out and about downtown braving the cold temperatures to hang out with fellow fans who made the trip. The WuShock logo was found everywhere.

While Wichita State’s madness doesn’t start until Friday, the amount of Shocker pride is impressive.

“You always find Shocker Nation everywhere. We were just at Freddy’s a little while ago, and there were owners from Wichita there, so it’s cool to have a little bit of home everywhere you go. It’s surprising how big Shocker nation is,” said Holle McQuitty, Wichita State senior.

“I’ve traveled with the team. This is my eighth year now that I’ve traveled to every home and away game, and I’ve gone about 160,000 miles with the team so I know them pretty well. And I’m just really excited for these young men and their families too,” said Jon Markwell, Wichita resident.

Also, the Shockers took time to practice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.