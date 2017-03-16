Sedgwick Co. special election dates quickly approaching

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Over the next 55 days, Sedgwick County will hold four separate elections, including the 4th Congressional District election to fill Mike Pompeo’s seat.

 

Tuesday, April 11 is the day chosen for the 4th Congressional District election;

Saturday, April 25 is the day that both Goddard and Clearwater school districts will hold their special bond elections;

And Tuesday, May 9 is the day picked for the Andover special election.

 

If you aren’t sure you’re registered to vote, you can click here to find out.

 

The deadline to register to vote in the 4th Congressional District election and the Goddard and Clearwater special elections is Tuesday, March 21.

 

The deadline to register to vote in Andover’s special election is Tuesday, April 18.

 

For a full list of election dates, you can click here.

 

 

 

 

