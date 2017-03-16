Preparations underway: Wichita one year out from hosting NCAA tournament

Intrust Bank Arena (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – March Madness 2017 is underway, but if you ask Intrust Bank Arena, their minds are somewhere in 2018. March of 2018, to be exact.

Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena will play host to the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Preparations for the tournament have already begun to ensure the smoothest possible experience for guests, according to arena general manager, AJ Boleski.

“It seems like just yesterday we were able to make this announcement, at the time it seemed kind of far off. It’s not,” Boleski said.

A team from Intrust Bank Arena is down in Tulsa at the BOK Center, one of this year’s NCAA first and second round hosts. The team is taking notes, photos and shadowing BOK Center employees to gain a greater understanding of tournament logistics.

This story is developing. More to come tonight on KSN News at 5.

