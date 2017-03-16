Police urge caution for St. Patrick’s Day and NCAA games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the NCAA Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, the Wichita Police Department is asking everybody to be safe when going to and from your destination.

Roads, bars, and restaurants are expected to be busy tomorrow for the games. The police department urges to get a ride home if you drink.

“Use cabs, Uber, or designated drivers,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “We want everybody to enjoy the fun day, and we want everybody to make it home that night celebrating our Kansas basketball team wins and St. Patrick’s Day.”

According to KDOT, half of the fatality crashes in Kansas that take place over St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, are alcohol related. One in 10 injury crashes are alcohol related.

Wichita police said there are no extra patrols planned for the weekend.

