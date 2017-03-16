Motion to dismiss part of Kansas State Title IX case denied

By Published:
Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed part of a Title IX lawsuit filed against Kansas State by two women who allege they were raped at off-campus fraternity houses.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the court dismissed the claims of one former Kansas State student because her alleged assault occurred at a private apartment complex.

But U.S. Judge Julie Robinson denied Kansas State’s motion to dismiss the part of the lawsuit that deals with off-campus fraternity houses.

The two students say in their lawsuit the university didn’t investigate when they reported they were raped in off-campus fraternities. They argued the university has substantial control over off-campus fraternities and are required to investigate.

Kansas State has argued laws don’t require the university to investigate sexual assaults when they happen off campus.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s