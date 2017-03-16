KU fans pack Bok Center for Jayhawks’ first practice at NCAA tourney

TULSA (KSNW) – The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks wrapped up their first practice Thursday afternoon in advance of Friday night’s opening game in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Tulsa. KU fans packed into the Bok Center, giving the arena the feel of the opening day of the tourney.

Hundreds of fans and the KU band were on hand to set the mood for the players who practiced for about 45 minutes.

Some long-time fans who made the drive from Lawrence and other parts of the country said the atmosphere in the arena was electric. And, Tulsa not being that far from Lawrence certainly helped.

“It’s great,” said KU fan Jayne Polcyn from Lawrence. “We have a great following from Jayhawk nation and everybody wanted the Jayhawks to be here in Tulsa, so everyone is very excited about it.”

Karen Heeb, another Jayhawk fan from Lawrence, said she’s ready for Friday night’s game to get under way.

“The fans are eager and excited to be here and the fact we are in Tulsa where a lot of people could drive made a big difference,” Heeb said.

With less than 24 hours before the Jayhawks tip off against UC Davis, those fans won’t need to wait that much longer.