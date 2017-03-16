KU fans make their way to Tulsa for the NCAA Tournament

TULSA, Okla – – We are just two days away until the #1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks square off against the #16 seed UC-Davis Aggies.

The Jayhawks arrived in Tulsa around five o’clock Wednesday.

As they made their way inside the team hotel, they were greeted by a handful of rowdy and excited KU fans.

Rhonda Befort made the drive Wednesday from Shawnee with her family and friends.

Befort says they wanted to be at the hotel to see some of their favorite players, like Frank Mason, when they got off the bus.

She says for the last nine years, they’ve followed the Jayhawks wherever they’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.

While KU doesn’t play until Friday night, Befort says they are planning on taking in some of the sights to stay entertained.

“We’re going to try the aquarium, and the zoo and just kind of see, Utica Square, and all the adventures that it holds,” said Befort.

While the fans will surely be having fun Thursday, it’ll be all business for the Kansas Jayhawks.

The team is set to have an open practice at the BOK Center, from 4:25 p.m until 5:05 p.m.

Head Coach Bill Self says they’ll have to prepare for a UC-Davis team that plays at a slower pace and is very disciplined.

The Jayhawks and Aggies are set to play Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Tip-off is slated for 5:50 p.m.