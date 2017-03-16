Kansas Senate president has trouble selling spending cut

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle is having trouble selling a proposal to cut spending by $105 million to help the state avoid a budget deficit on June 30.

The Wichita Republican presented her proposal for the cut to fellow GOP senators during a caucus before the chamber’s debate Thursday on a bill aimed at getting the state through June.

The measure would authorize internal government borrowing and short state contributions to public employee pensions to tide the state over until it can start collecting new revenue from higher taxes.

Wagle said she wants to do some cutting to hold down the size of the tax increase.

But several Republican senators said public schools and state agencies couldn’t cope with a loss of funds so close to June 30.

