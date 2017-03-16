Kansas’ NCAA entries ranked as ‘military friendly’ schools

KSN-TV Published: Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KSNW) – All three Kansas colleges playing in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament have been ranked as “Military Friendly®” universities by a national media organization.

Wichita State University, the University of Kansas and and Kansas State University all play Friday in regional NCAA tournaments.

Victory Media, a national organization that works to help veterans transition from military life to civilian careers, fill in skills gaps and offer assistance to military spouses and veteran-owned businesses, created an NCAA bracket listing military-friendly universities in the tournament.

The company rates colleges as friendly to military service members, veterans and retirees by using research and data-driven surveys of companies and universities nationwide to determine their commitment to assisting veterans.

Victory Media also has developed its own version of the NCAA tournament bracket to highlight military-friendly universities playing in the tournament. Click on the image below to go to the Military Friendly bracket.

Click on image to link to the Military Friendly NCAA bracket.

